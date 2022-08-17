Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing development

The Aurora Housing Authority, along with Gov. Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, broke ground on a new affordable housing development on Wednesday.

CBS

The Walden35 is located in the 18000 block of E. 35th Place in Aurora. It will include 100 units with access to transportation.

"It's pretty ambitious in terms of adding workforce affordable housing to our city's inventory. That is absolutely critical given the rise in rents that we've seen across our city," said Coffman.

Polis said the development is happening in part because the state made housing a big priority in the American Recovery Plan Funds.