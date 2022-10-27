Aurora activates Cold Weather Outreach Team for those experiencing homelessness for first time this season

For the first time this season, the city of Aurora activated its Cold Weather Outreach Team, encouraging those experiencing homelessness at encampments to seek shelter, as the city prepares for colder temps to come in.

"I think it's actually amazing. these people are just great," said a man who was staying at the Aurora Day Resource Center.

On Wednesday, a white van filled with volunteers drove around Aurora encampment hot spots, looking for people to pick up. This is part of the city's street outreach to provide shelter to people during extreme weather conditions.

"Due to severe conditions and cold, and what the body can withstand, us not having anywhere to go, means we're stuck in the storm," said Isaiah Devonn Cross.

Along with street outreach, the city activates its emergency shelter network, opening the Aurora Day Resource Center for people to stay in overnight, and opening special shelters for families and those with special needs. Families are also provided with food and are able to wash clothes or make phone calls. The services aren't only available for those who are homeless.

"We have space for 150 people to come inside during the night, and then we have space for about 15-20 families at the family resource center," said Jessica Prosser the director of housing and community services with the city of Aurora. Even if people are employed and sleeping in their vehicles, on a very cold night, it's important for them to come inside and seek shelter."

While this is the first cold weather activation of the season, Prosser said these services will continue as the brutal weather goes on. And for the city and its partners, it's about keeping the community safe.

"A human is a human," said Anna Miller, the Mile High Behavioral Health Care, director of business development and public relations. "We all deserve that quality of life at the very minimum, a warm bed, and having food."

The city of Aurora's cold weather activation is determined on a day-by-day basis. For more information on these services, you can visit: https://www.auroragov.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=16565861