Auraria Campus closed as potential threat investigated

The Auraria Campus in downtown Denver was closed Friday morning while a potential threat was investigated. The campus tweeted an alert and urged everyone to remain calm and leave campus.

AURARIA ALERT: Campus is closed as a potential threat is being investigated. Please remain calm and leave campus. More details to come. — Auraria Campus (@AurariaCampus) August 5, 2022

Earlier on Friday, investigators were looking into threats made to Front Range Community College and other community college campuses in the Denver metro area.

The Colorado Community College System tweeted that they are working with campus security teams at Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, and Red Rocks Community College.

CCCS has been made aware of a threat against several metro-area CCCS colleges, including @ArapahoeCC, @CCAurora, @CCDedu, @frccedu, and @rrccedu.



We are working closely with campus security teams and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation. — Colorado Community College System (@GoCCCS) August 5, 2022

All three campuses. Students and employees inside the building(s) are safe. We're just asking folks who aren't already on campus to avoid the area for now. We’ll keep you updated here as soon as we learn more. — FRCC (@frccedu) August 5, 2022