Auraria Campus closed as potential threat investigated

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Auraria Campus in downtown Denver was closed Friday morning while a potential threat was investigated. The campus tweeted an alert and urged everyone to remain calm and leave campus.  

Earlier on Friday, investigators were looking into threats made to Front Range Community College and other community college campuses in the Denver metro area. 

The Colorado Community College System tweeted that they are working with campus security teams at Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, and Red Rocks Community College. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 11:16 AM

