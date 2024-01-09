Watch CBS News
Local News

Auon'tai Anderson suspends campaign for state House District 8

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Auon'taiAnderson suspends campaign for state House District 8
Auon'tai Anderson suspends campaign for state House District 8 00:21

Former Denver Public School board member Auon'Tai Anderson says he is dropping out of the race for the Colorado State Legislature and will launch an education nonprofit.

DPS Board of Education Meeting
Auon'tai Anderson at DPS headquarters in August. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Anderson, a Democrat, said he's ending his campaign in the Colorado House District 8 Democratic primary in an effort to "ensure that it remains a historically Black seat in the upcoming election."

He wrote in a blog post that he is launching a nonprofit called The Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education.

"We commit ourselves to disrupting the systems that cause educational disparities faced by Black students," he wrote.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 12:27 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.