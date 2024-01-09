Auon'tai Anderson suspends campaign for state House District 8

Former Denver Public School board member Auon'Tai Anderson says he is dropping out of the race for the Colorado State Legislature and will launch an education nonprofit.

Auon'tai Anderson at DPS headquarters in August. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Anderson, a Democrat, said he's ending his campaign in the Colorado House District 8 Democratic primary in an effort to "ensure that it remains a historically Black seat in the upcoming election."

He wrote in a blog post that he is launching a nonprofit called The Center for Advancing Black Excellence in Education.

"We commit ourselves to disrupting the systems that cause educational disparities faced by Black students," he wrote.