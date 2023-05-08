Watch CBS News
Attorney representing pickleball players appeal noise ordinance ruling in Denver

Local pickleball players are fighting back against plans to remove courts at Congress Park in Denver.

As we previously reported, the city says the activity on the current courts violates the city's noise ordinance.

A lawyer has filed an appeal with the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation's Advisory Bard on behalf of pickleball players.

The appeal requests the board reconsider the move.

It also claims there is a conflict of interest due to the connection between the Parks and Recreation deputy manager and a construction company.

"I'm also asking the board to step in and find there is a conflict of interest with Scott Gilmore, the deputy of Denver Parks and Recreation and his wife, Stacy Gilmore on Denver City Council as well as their brother and brother-in-law, Gilmore Construction, with its many city contracts," said Hollynd Hoskins, an attorney representing the pickleball players.

Hoskins called the decision to remove the courts is "arbitrary" and based on a small but vocal minority of resident complaints.

