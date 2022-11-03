Ashley Soldoff arrested, accused of intent to distribute fentanyl

Investigators in Garfield County have arrested a woman for intent to distribute fentanyl. Ashley Soldoff remains in custody at the Garfield County Jail.

Ashley Soldoff Garfield County

Investigators at the sheriff's office seized 30 pills of suspected rainbow fentanyl which resembles candy. Investigators are being advised that local narcotics users and sellers are calling the narcotics "Skittles."

At the time of her arrest, Soldoff had multiple warrants and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.