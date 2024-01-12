Arvada sushi restaurant closes after 35 years due to COVID challenges, cancer diagnosis

An Arvada restaurant that's been a staple in the community for 35 years will close its doors for good this weekend. COVID was the catalyst they could never recover from, among other personal reasons.

Every day this week, Namiko Eshima has greeted customers as they formed a line out the door. Every person, one by one, gave her a hug and shared a few words before sitting down for dinner one last time.

"It's like an overwhelming appreciation for all the people that have been coming here for 35 years," said Eshima.

Her mom Yuri opened the business in 1988 and named the business after her.

"She had a really hard time growing up. It was a rough childhood. She didn't have a lot, and she wanted to make sure I had something," said Eshima.

Eshima began working at the restaurant at just 13 years old. But in 2017, her mom passed away due to an aortic aneurysm, and Eshima took over as the owner of the restaurant.

"Then I got cancer right after. Kept it (the restaurant) open, and couldn't let her dream die," said Eshima.

The restaurant was successful for decades before the pandemic started, filled with customers, and even expanded three times.

But then COVID hit. Eshima said the first few months of the pandemic, business was down about 85%. The next few years weren't any easier, as she mentioned 2021-2022 were the most challenging years.

"I did everything in my power to stay open, taking out personal loans, selling my home, putting all that equity into Namiko's," said Eshima. "Last year was better than the year before, but still not good enough."

She poured everything she could into the business, but Eshima was diagnosed with breast cancer once again in November. Her father also was diagnosed with cancer last year and is also dealing with health issues of his own.

"This time, it was kind of an emotional wake-up call that I needed to put my family first," said Eshima. "Namiko's has always been number one on my list. I always had to give 100% and I just can't do it anymore."

This week, customers showed overwhelming support for her and the business. Some arrived before the restaurant even opened to wait in line. Others waited more than 30 minutes or came back the following day, just to enjoy the food one last time.

"Even if the food ran out, we were just going to come here and have a couple cocktails. She deserved the love," said Tom and Laurie Costy, who were customers enjoying their evening at Namiko's. "She deserves the love, and the main thing is, she gets healthy. As long as she's healthy, that's all you can ask for."

The two have been going to the restaurant for 25 years, and shared memories of their times over the decades, and also became emotional when talking about the restaurant's closing.

"It's been great to be here and eat here all these years... it's sad. We really care about this place and this family. It's meant a lot in our lives," said Tom and Laurie.

While it wasn't an easy decision, Eshima can now focus on her health and her family. That includes taking care of her son, who works by her side at the restaurant.

"He's really involved. I thank my son, for all the things I may have missed earlier in his life, because I was here," said Eshima. "But maybe now I'll be able to focus more on him and not as much here."

Eshima said she'll miss seeing smiling customers walk through the doors. Over the years, many of them have turned into family. She said, they watched her grow up, go to high school, get married, have a son, and watch her son grow up too.

Moving forward, she also knows her mother would be supportive of her decision.

"I hope she's proud, and I hope I didn't disappoint her. I did the best I could, and I lasted as long as I could," said Eshima.