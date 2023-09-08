Arvada police arrest man who allegedly shot at ex-girlfriend and new boyfriend

Authorities in Arvada announced that a man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend on Aug. 29.

Police say Orlando Carbajal was driven to his ex-girlfriend's house by Ashley Marie Burnet in a stolen vehicle, leading to two shootings being reported. One occurred at a residence on West 60th Place and another near 58th Avenue and Ward Road.

Arvada Police Department

Police say Carbajal fired close to nine rounds at the boyfriend as he was hit twice in the leg. Carbajal and Burnet left the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Arvada police.

Carbajal was taken into custody Sept. 7 with the assistance of the Denver Police Department SWAT and was charged with attempted homicide, assault, burglary, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

PRESS RELEASE



Suspects Arrested in Attempted Homicide



On 08/29/2023, the Arvada Police Department was dispatched to reports of a shooting near the 12000 block of W 60th Pl. After officers arrived and began their initial investigation, they received additional reports of a… pic.twitter.com/3PMEEEjxjp — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 8, 2023

Arvada police say, Burnet was also taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and unrelated warrants. An additional felony charge of accessory to attempted murder was also filed against Burnet.