Arvada police officer killed on duty while responding to a disturbance, suspect in custody

A police officer in Arvada has been killed. The male officer died while he was on duty and responding to a disturbance on 51st Avenue.

The disturbance was on the 5700 block of West 51st Avenue and the suspect is in custody.

So far the details leading up to the killing are under investigation, and police were planning to hold a news conference to share more information about what happened. The officer's name hasn't been released.

"It is with a heavy heart & deep sorrow that we inform you an Arvada Police Officer has been killed serving his community. The officer was responding to a call for service when he was killed," the Arvada police Twitter feed stated.