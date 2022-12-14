1 person, multiple pets dead in Arvada apartment fire

One person and multiple pets died in an apartment fire in Arvada early on Wednesday morning.

ARVADA FIRE

According to Arvada Fire Department, it was just after midnight crews responded to Village West Apartments at the corner of W 58th Avenue and urban Street, where there was heavy fire and smoke.

In an update on scene at about 5:45 a.m., AFD confirmed one person and multiple pets died due to the fire. Arvada Fire did not know the number of pets that perished in the fire on Tuesday morning. Multiple other people in 10 units at the apartment building were displaced in the fire, and three other people were taken to the hospital for treatment, which included an Arvada police officer.

Unfortunately there has been one fatality associated with this morning's fire. — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) December 14, 2022

Aurora Police Department tweeted their officers was assisting evacuation efforts and ended up need treatment for smoke inhalation.

Several people were rescued from the balcony of the apartment building that was involved in the fire. Once people were safe on the ground, a warming bus was available for them to keep warm during the active response.

American Red Cross also responded to assist residents who became displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation on Tuesday morning.