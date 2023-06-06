Watch CBS News
Local News

Arvada Fire rescues one person after five vehicles trapped in rising water

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Arvada Fire rescues drivers stuck in high water
Arvada Fire rescues drivers stuck in high water 00:20

Arvada Fire crews rescued one person on Monday afternoon after their vehicles became stuck in about a foot of water. It happened at West 58th Avenue and Simms Street after heavy rain. 

arvada-fire-water-rescue.jpg
Arvada Fire

According to firefighters, five people self-rescued out of their vehicles and one person was rescued by Raft 52. No one was injured.  

Shortly after, the water had receded and the roads were reopened. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 5:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.