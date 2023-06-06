Arvada Fire rescues one person after five vehicles trapped in rising water
Arvada Fire crews rescued one person on Monday afternoon after their vehicles became stuck in about a foot of water. It happened at West 58th Avenue and Simms Street after heavy rain.
According to firefighters, five people self-rescued out of their vehicles and one person was rescued by Raft 52. No one was injured.
Shortly after, the water had receded and the roads were reopened.
