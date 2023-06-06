Arvada Fire rescues one person after five vehicles trapped in rising water

Arvada Fire crews rescued one person on Monday afternoon after their vehicles became stuck in about a foot of water. It happened at West 58th Avenue and Simms Street after heavy rain.

Arvada Fire

According to firefighters, five people self-rescued out of their vehicles and one person was rescued by Raft 52. No one was injured.

After this afternoon’s heavy rain, five vehicles became stuck in about a foot of flood water on W 58th Ave./Simms St. Crews are assisting with the rescue of one driver. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/NUDWmzvf6l — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) June 5, 2023

Shortly after, the water had receded and the roads were reopened.