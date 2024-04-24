Arvada Fire buys 2 new tools to safely battle electric vehicle fires

Firefighters with Arvada Fire have two new tools to help them battle electric vehicle fires, including an electric vehicle fire blanket and the turtle fire system.

These kinds of fires are very dangerous and challenging to put out. The battery is underneath the car and it's difficult to get water to that area. Plus, EV fires burn much hotter, reaching temperatures of around 2,800 degrees.

"Some of the nightmare scenarios is an electric vehicle fire in a parking structure and trying to protect the structure, the columns and everything around," said Battalion Jamie Chief Dennison, with Arvada fire.

Dennison said these two new tools will help protect life and property and make it safer to battle EV fires. The turtle fire system looks like a giant lawn sprinkler that can spray around 500 gallons of water a minute.

"It's just an undercarriage nozzle that fits underneath the vehicle and provides water on the underside, so it'll help cool the battery and protect the asphalt and concrete," said Dennison.

Dennison also said while the system protects what is underneath the car, it also cools and reduces toxic gases that are released during an EV fire.

"While it continues to burn, these fires create their own oxygen, so they can be definitely challenging," said Dennison.

The EV fire blanket can also be used separately or simultaneously, protecting the surrounding structure, the roof overhead and anything nearby. It's like a 50-pound tent that firefighters can place over large vehicles on fire.

"It covers the vehicle and keeps that heat and smoke contained underneath that blanket," said Dennison.

The department didn't have tools like this until a few weeks ago. Arvada firefighters have never responded to an electric vehicle fire, but have responded to lithium-ion battery fires found in electric scooters and e-bikes.

CBS

"We didn't have any other options. We didn't have anything else other than putting my firefighters on hose lines, spraying water to try and protect these exposures," said Dennison.

Now, Arvada firefighters are training on how to have a coordinated attack at an EV fire scene. One firefighter actively sprays water toward the flames, while the others put the turtle fire system in place, or pulls the blanket over the car.

"They get that muscle memory from repetitive practice, so that when there is an actual emergency, they know how to do it," said Dennison.

Now, that the department has these resources, they feel better equipped if and when they respond to their first electric vehicle fire.

"We now have other resources that we can use and that kind of limit the exposure to our firefighters," said Dennison.

Dennison said each fire and approach to battling it is different. If the car is not in a garage or near any other vehicles, firefighters might consider just letting it burn until they can get the fire extinguished.

EV fires can take hours to put out, and also re-ignite for up to 30 days after the fire. The blanket would still be placed over vehicle when it is transported back to the yard. The blankets however, are only a one-time use.

Dennison said the turtle fire system can be re-used as needed and can also be used in a conventional engine car fire.

The two tools were purchased thanks to a grant from Friends of Arvada Fire. The blanket cost about $1,500 while the turtle fire system cost about $3,000.