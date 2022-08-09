Arvada Center offering intimate 'Front Porch' concerts

The Arvada Center for Arts and Humanities has it's Summer Concert Series, which brings in touring acts and local favorites for shows at it's outdoor amphitheater. But in addition to that, The Arvada Center is also hosting smaller concerts on its "Front Porch."

The Front Porch series features local bands playing on the patio just outside the Center. The space can hold about 120 people max, at patio tables and outdoor chairs. Food and cocktails are also available.

"I like the set up. It's casual and it's entertaining, and it's usually very nice weather-wise," said Iris Osberg, a longtime supporter of the Arvada Center.

Osberg started going to the Front Porch concerts during the pandemic, when every other arts venue was shutdown. The Arvada Center limited the number of people, required everyone to wear masks, and kept musicians and audience members properly distanced.

"We thought, 'Well, we'll give it a try.' And it was nice to get out," Osberg explained.

"It was so popular that even when we were allowed to do more, inside, and even larger concerts in the amphitheater, people wanted to keep seeing it," said Philip Sneed, President & CEO of the Arvada Center.

The price of a ticket is $25, and the concerts happen every Thursday night from July to September. The Arvada Center books smaller local band exclusively.

"It's allowed us to add a good eight to ten concerts every summer to the season, at a much lower cost," Sneed explained.

It also provides an opportunity to feel the magic of live music on a Colorado summer evening.

Front Porch Concerts:

August 11 – Cass Clayton Band

August 17 – Classic Vinyl

August 31 – Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band

September 8 – Honkytonk Express featuring Benny Bloom & Taylor Scott with Tiffany Christopher

Summer Concert Series: