Hit-and-run crash causes damage to Colorado railroad crossing

Hit-and-run crash causes damage to railroad crossing in Arvada

Hit-and-run crash causes damage to railroad crossing in Arvada

Hit-and-run crash causes damage to railroad crossing in Arvada

A railroad crossing in Arvada is closed after a hit-and-run crash caused damage to the route. 72nd Avenue was closed from Kipling to Oak Street as a result.



CBS

Many parents hoping to take their students to Lincoln Academy and Oberon Middle School were forced Monday morning to need to find a new route to get there.

Repairs are expected to be complete by Tuesday morning.