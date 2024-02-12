Hit-and-run crash causes damage to Colorado railroad crossing
A railroad crossing in Arvada is closed after a hit-and-run crash caused damage to the route. 72nd Avenue was closed from Kipling to Oak Street as a result.
Many parents hoping to take their students to Lincoln Academy and Oberon Middle School were forced Monday morning to need to find a new route to get there.
Repairs are expected to be complete by Tuesday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.