Arts & cultural events generate nearly $40 million in Boulder, Colorado

Boulder is home to a significant creative community. A recent survey found that arts and cultural events generate $69 million dollars a year in Boulder. That same survey found that those same events attract 1.3 million attendees a year, a quarter of which come from out of town.

Boulder Arts Week is a celebration of that creative community.

"To recognize all of the really amazing creativity in their community. There is some amazing stuff going on in Boulder year-round. This is a sample of those things," said Cindy Sepucha, Manager of Boulder Arts Week.

Boulder Arts Week kicks off with the First Friday Art Walk, art galleries will be open in the evening across the city. In the NoBo Art District, the Bus Stop Gallery will be hosting its annual Member Show. Members of the North Boulder Arts District submit their works. This year's show features 96 member works.

"If anyone comes through and looks at this, they're going to be blown away by the talent that's right here in their backyard, as well as, the breadth of how much of it is around," said Nod Norkus, Gallery Manager for the NoBo Art District.

In addition to the Member Show, NoBo Art District will be hosting a Spoken Word event, and a podcast live recording.

Junkyard Social Club is kicking off Boulder Arts Week with an Upcycle Night Market. It's based on traditional night markets that are held around the world where there is a festive, cacophony of entertainment. At Junkyard Social Club's Night Market, there will be about 20 artists on display who specialize in using upcycled materials.

"Each of us uses different items that we find. And that is sort of the nature of this place. That is the spirit of this place. It's built from absolutely nothing by artists from things that have been taken from junkyards, taken from the side of the road and it's turned into art and beauty," said Ambra Lyons, Booking Manager/Events Lead at Junkyard Social Club.

There are about 150 events on the Boulder Arts Week calendar, everything from magic shows to aerial dancing. All happening in an 8-day period.

"A good approach is to start with the things you know you like," Sepucha said. "It's an opportunity to try out something you may not be very familiar with."

Boulder Arts Week runs from April 5 to April 13, 2024.