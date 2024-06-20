Watch CBS News
Local News

Artist Detour unveils mural in Denver's RiNo neighborhood on Juneteenth

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Artist Detour describes the inspiration of his latest mural unveiled on Juneteenth
Artist Detour describes the inspiration of his latest mural unveiled on Juneteenth 00:54

The artist Thomas Evans, also known as Detour, unveiled a new mural in Denver's RiNo neighborhood on Juneteenth. The mural is located in the alley along Noble Riot Wine Bar between Larimer and Walnut streets of 27th. 

Detour talked about his vision for the mural, which depicts multi-color portraits of individuals whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing equality for people of color in the Colorado community. 

juneteenth-mural-5vo-transfer-frame-349.jpg
The artist Detour unveiled a new mural in Denver's RiNo neighborhood on Juneteenth. CBS

"I wanted to showcase past, present, and future when it comes to Colorado history and also what it means to be free and to pursue what you want to do and to love," said Detour.

The real estate company EDENS along with the organization Absolute Equality commemorated the special Juneteenth mural activation to "celebrate Black freedom and inspire progress toward a more just society."  Absolute Equality is a national social justice and equality initiative that hosts activations across the country. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 9:20 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.