Artist Detour unveils mural in Denver's RiNo neighborhood on Juneteenth

Artist Detour describes the inspiration of his latest mural unveiled on Juneteenth

The artist Thomas Evans, also known as Detour, unveiled a new mural in Denver's RiNo neighborhood on Juneteenth. The mural is located in the alley along Noble Riot Wine Bar between Larimer and Walnut streets of 27th.

Detour talked about his vision for the mural, which depicts multi-color portraits of individuals whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing equality for people of color in the Colorado community.

"I wanted to showcase past, present, and future when it comes to Colorado history and also what it means to be free and to pursue what you want to do and to love," said Detour.

The real estate company EDENS along with the organization Absolute Equality commemorated the special Juneteenth mural activation to "celebrate Black freedom and inspire progress toward a more just society." Absolute Equality is a national social justice and equality initiative that hosts activations across the country.