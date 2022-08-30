Artemis 1 rocket launch rescheduled for Saturday after engine problems on Monday forced delay

NASA says it will try to launch the Artemis rocket on Saturday.

Lockheed Martin scientists in Jefferson County built the "Orion" space capsule which is set to go on an unmanned. 42-day mission around the moon and back.

It was originally scheduled to launch Monday, but technical problems delayed the launch.

LIVE: @NASAArtemis leads provide an update on the status of the #Artemis I flight test following today's mission management team meeting. https://t.co/J14GmG9GsO — NASA (@NASA) August 30, 2022

"The combination of not being able to get engine three chilled down and then the vent valve issue that they saw ... caused us to pause today," mission manager Mike Sarafin said Monday. "The team was tired at the end of the day, and we just decided that it was best to knock it off and to reconvene."

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. ET on Saturday, NASA said.