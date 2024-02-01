Arson suspect identified in wildfire near day care center in Colorado

Authorities have identified an arson suspect weeks after a brush fire burned close to a day care in Jefferson County. Crews from West Metro Fire rushed to extinguish the fire along the 12600 block of West Indore Place on Jan. 12.

The fire was burning near The Nest School where 50 children and 16 staff members were endangered. Everyone was able to escape unharmed and take shelter next door at West Metro Fire Station 13.

The brush fire burning near The Nest School in Jefferson County. West Metro Fire Rescue

Cisco Lindt has been identified as the suspect who set the half-acre brush fire. He is facing 69 felony charges including fourth-degree arson, intentionally setting wildfire and reckless endangerment.

Lindt, 28, remains in custody in the Weld County Jail on unrelated charges.