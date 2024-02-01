Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson suspect identified in wildfire near day care center in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Man accused of starting brush fire
Man accused of starting brush fire 00:31

Authorities have identified an arson suspect weeks after a brush fire burned close to a day care in Jefferson County. Crews from West Metro Fire rushed to extinguish the fire along the 12600 block of West Indore Place on Jan. 12. 

brush-fire-arson-1-cisco-lindt-from-west-metro-fire-tweetjpeg-copy.png
Cisco Lindt Weld County

The fire was burning near The Nest School where 50 children and 16 staff members were endangered. Everyone was able to escape unharmed and take shelter next door at West Metro Fire Station 13. 

brush-fire-arson-2-1-12-24-scene-from-wmf-tweet.jpg
The brush fire burning near The Nest School in Jefferson County. West Metro Fire Rescue

Cisco Lindt has been identified as the suspect who set the half-acre brush fire. He is facing 69 felony charges including fourth-degree arson, intentionally setting wildfire and reckless endangerment. 

Lindt, 28, remains in custody in the Weld County Jail on unrelated charges. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 4:29 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.