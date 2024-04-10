Arrest warrant issued for Denver teen driver in deadly crash last month on I-225

An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager from Denver who has been identified as the driver of a stolen car that was involved in a deadly crash last month on I-225. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on March 30 just south of East 6th Avenue.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy who did not have a driver's license. An arrest warrant has been issued for the teen on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two counts of motor vehicle theft. He was seriously injured in the crash.

CBS

Police have not identified the suspect driver because he is a juvenile.

Investigators said there were 5 teenagers inside the stolen 2016 Kia Sorrento when the driver lost control which resulted in a rollover crash.

Four of the five teens were rushed to the hospital with injuries spanning in severity. The fifth teenager was evaluated on scene and released to a guardian. One of the 15-year-old passengers, a ninth-grade student at Aurora Central High School, died from her injuries sustained in the crash shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Aurora police traffic investigators have determined that speed was the most significant contributing factor in the crash even though there were opened and unopened alcohol containers in the vehicle. The use of seatbelts and drugs are also being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Aurora police said the investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).