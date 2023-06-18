Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal crash on East Dry Creek Road

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on East Dry Creek Road between South Yosemite Street and South Alton Way.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle had burst into flames. The driver was reported dead at the scene while one passenger was transported to a local hospital.

Sheriff deputies are on scene of a fatal accident on E. Dry Creek Rd. between S. Yosemite St. and S. Alton Way. It happened around 1:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle burst into flames. The driver is deceased, one… pic.twitter.com/PHzE1YbBvS — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 18, 2023

All eastbound lanes of E. Dry Creek Rd. are reportedly shut down and only one westbound lane is open. ACSO traffic investigators are also currently on the scene investigating the crash.

The road will be reportedly closed for several hours, according to the sheriff's office.