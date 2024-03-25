Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy survives after drunk driver hits him in Centennial

Arapahoe Sheriff's deputy survives after being hit by drunk driver in Colorado

An Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy is expected to survive after being hit by a drunk driver early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Liverpool Street, while the deputy was on the way to work at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

After the crash, the deputy was able to crawl out of the truck despite being injured.

An investigation that happened on scene revealed the other vehicle, a tan Honda Odyssey, was traveling eastbound on E. Smoky Hill Road and hit the deputy's truck, which was traveling southbound on S. Liverpool Street, which caused it to roll over on its top, according to the sheriff's office.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody for charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving causing injury, driving without a valid driver's license and no proof of insurance. He was booked into jail on a $1,000 bond.

The sheriff's office issued an update on Monday that the deputy is doing OK after being medically evaluated and suffered no serious bodily injuries.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office continues to remind the public about the consequences of driving under the influence and not to drink and drive.