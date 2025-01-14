Volunteers needed in Colorado's Arapahoe County for "point-in-time" count

Leaders in Arapahoe County are looking for volunteers for their annual "point-in-time" count. It's an effort to count how many people are unhoused and to get an idea of what resources are needed to help them.

The count happens every year at the end of January.

Volunteers will undergo training to learn how to gather the needed data. Then, on the day of the count, they will conduct interviews with unhoused people and hand out resources.

"All it takes is caring. Caring and wanting to get out and support the community and everything else we will absolutely equip you with all the tools you need to be successful out there helping to survey our unhoused community members," said Arapahoe County Community Resources spokesperson Cameron Shropshire.

The deadline to sign up to volunteer is Friday.