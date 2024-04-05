Man sentenced to 52 years for killing mother, 6-year-old in 2022 wrong-way crash

A man was sentenced to 52 years behind bars for a wrong-way crash that resulted in two killed and two others injured.

Juan Pablo Pascual-Licea, 32, was found guilty by the jury on two counts of vehicular homicide - DUI, two counts of vehicular assault - DUI, child abuse - knowingly/recklessly causing serious bodily injury, and child abuse - knowingly/recklessly causing death.

"In the blink of an eye, a family is torn apart by the selfish actions of someone who chose to drive drunk and endanger multiple lives," Senior Deputy D.A. Meghan Gallo said. "As a mother, I cannot imagine the heartbreak, grief, and devastation this family has suffered. It was a privilege to prosecute this case and bring justice to this family."

On April 8, 2022, a family of four was headed home from a celebrating the daughter's birthday when their SUV was hit by a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on S. Chambers near E. 6th Avenue.

A police investigation revealed that Pascual-Licea was driving more than 80 miles per hour and going the wrong direction on Chambers when the collision happened.

The 10-year-old boy and his father was severely hurt in the crash, while the mother and 6-year-old daughter died at the hospital.

Before the deadly crash happened, officers with the Aurora Police Department learned that Pascual-Licea hit a bicyclist and then almost hit a group of teenagers in a crosswalk.

Almost an hour after the crash, Pascual-Licea's blood alcohol content was .181, which is more than twice the legal limit.

"There is no excuse or justification for the defendant's egregious actions that night," Senior Deputy DA Doug Bechtel said. "A father woke up several days later in a hospital bed, only to learn his wife and daughter were dead, and his son would have to learn how to walk again. Their lives are forever changed based on the defendant's inexcusable behavior to drive drunk."

Pascual-Licea was sentenced on Wednesday in Arapahoe County to 52 years in federal prison.

"This lengthy prison sentence should serve as a warning that my team will work tirelessly to ensure impaired drivers are held fully accountable for their actions," District Attorney John Kellner said. "In the blink of an eye, a father lost his wife and daughter and a boy lost his younger sister to a man who selfishly chose to drive drunk and put countless lives in danger. I hope this sentence brings some closure to this family in knowing this defendant will not be driving on our roads anytime soon."