Watch CBS News
Local News

Arapahoe County deputies search for thief who stole 50 guns, pickup truck

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Arapahoe County deputies search for thief who stole 50 guns, pickup truck
Arapahoe County deputies search for thief who stole 50 guns, pickup truck 00:28

Arapahoe County investigators are searching for a thief who reportedly stole approximately 50 guns, ammunition, a gun safe, and a pick-up truck from an outbuilding of a home in Unincorporated Arapahoe County in the 21000 block of E. Highway.

On Oct. 21 around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a theft call and discovered the outbuilding had been broken into and a pick-up truck was used to hook up a gun safe that was pulled from the building. A white 2016 Ram 550 with a 12-foot flatbed was also stolen from the home as well, according to deputies. 

ACSO says the truck has a Colorado license plate on the truck that reads "DLM 406."

The thieves reportedly also ran off with 3,000 rounds of ammunition, tools, a generator, an air compressor, and other miscellaneous items. The total amount of stolen property is believed to be upwards of $115,000, according to ACSO. 

Investigators encourage the public or anyone with additional information on the theft to contact the Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 3:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.