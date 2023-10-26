Arapahoe County deputies search for thief who stole 50 guns, pickup truck
Arapahoe County investigators are searching for a thief who reportedly stole approximately 50 guns, ammunition, a gun safe, and a pick-up truck from an outbuilding of a home in Unincorporated Arapahoe County in the 21000 block of E. Highway.
On Oct. 21 around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a theft call and discovered the outbuilding had been broken into and a pick-up truck was used to hook up a gun safe that was pulled from the building. A white 2016 Ram 550 with a 12-foot flatbed was also stolen from the home as well, according to deputies.
ACSO says the truck has a Colorado license plate on the truck that reads "DLM 406."
The thieves reportedly also ran off with 3,000 rounds of ammunition, tools, a generator, an air compressor, and other miscellaneous items. The total amount of stolen property is believed to be upwards of $115,000, according to ACSO.
Investigators encourage the public or anyone with additional information on the theft to contact the Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
