"Extremely malnourished" horses, llama rescued, owner investigated for animal cruelty in Arapahoe County

Owners of seven horses and a llama are being investigated for animal cruelty after Arapahoe deputies responded to a complaint about treatment and condition of animals at a property near Deer Trail on Tuesday.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, a search warrant was executed at the property in the 89000 block of E County Road 18. Investigators say the animals were found in poor condition.

"The llama was thin and its hair matted to the point where its movement was hampered, and none of the animals had access to food or water," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Colorado Humane Society, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Dumb Friends League also responded to the scene. The animals were immediately fed by rescuers, and the neglected horses were taken to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

Once all the animals are evaluated by a veterinarian and their exact condition is determined, the owners could face charges of animal cruelty.