Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Parker Road in Arapahoe County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A fire broke out at an apartment complex on S Parker Road in Arapahoe County on Wednesday morning.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue tweets, fire crews responded to a fire at a 4-story apartment building at 1306 S Parker Road. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was also on scene and helped rescue one resident. More searches led firefighters to use a ladder to rescue another resident. 

Paramedics were on scene to treat residents, but no serious injuries were reported.

As of 5:50 a.m., a large presence of emergency vehicles were expected on on S Parker Road between E Florida Avenue & E Mississippi Avenue.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 6:07 AM

