Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado sheriff's deputy fired, convicted of giving a firearm to a convicted felon

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been fired after being convicted of giving his brother-in-law, a convicted felon, a firearm, now becoming a convicted felon himself, following a federal jury trial.

Johnny Alvarado, 33, of Lakewood, was unanimously convicted by a federal jury on Monday of providing a firearm to a felon. His brother-in-law, Kyle Garcia, was a felon on supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. When his probation officer visited his home, that officer noticed a firearm in a closet.

It was later determined to be a loaded Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun. That was in April of 2023, according to a federal indictment. 

alvarado-johnny-arapco-sheriff.jpg
Johnny Alvarado Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Garcia pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 66 months of probation. 

Alvarado has not yet been sentenced in his case. A message was left at the law firm representing Alvarado seeking comment for this story.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Alvarado has been terminated. He was initially suspended with pay on May 12, 2023, after the ATF's Denver office notified the sheriff's office of the investigation and then suspended without pay on May 19, 2023, after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service. He's been employed by the sheriff's office since Dec. 30, 2021.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 12:41 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.