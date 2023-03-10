Apple to launch new classical music streaming app

Apple is launching a new standalone app designed specifically for streaming classical music. Apple Music Classical will be available in late March, and will offer access to more than five million classical music tracks, the company said.

Apple said the app will have the world's largest classical music catalog and feature thousands of exclusive albums.

Introducing Apple Music Classical, the new app designed specifically for classical music.

The app will be free for users already subscribed to Apple Music, the company said.

The move appears to be the culmination of Apple's 2021 acquisition of the classical music streaming service Primephonic.

"Together, we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world," Vice President of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said at the time.

The new classical app is expected to launch on March 28.