Anythink Libraries free concert series brings together community in Adams County

The library system in Adams County is hosting a concert series to bring together the community in a positive and celebratory way.

Anythink Libraries serves that county and is hosting the Anythink Backyard Concert Series for the 11th year.

CBS Colorado was there for the first concert to see and interview The Reminders for Independence Eve and had a chance to talk a representative of the libraries about the series and its mission.

"We consider ourselves an experience library," explained Stacie Ledden, the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the system. "Everything that we do at Anythink is about putting people at the center and creating amazing experiences that spark imagination and curiosity."

"We provide programming that's hands-on and interactive."

As for the concert series, it's about throwing a big Friday night party for the community at Anythink Wright Farms in Thornton.

"People bring their dogs and their chairs and their kiddos," Ledden said. "We have a great time with incredible musicians."

The Mañanas, who also played Independence Eve, will take the stage Friday, July 14. King Cardinal plays August 11. The concerts are free.