University of Denver sends letter to student body after anti-Jewish acts of hate

The University of Denver sent a letter to all students and staff this week informing them about three antisemitic incidents within the past week. They happened in two student residence halls.

Someone took religious items off two doors and left parts of a pig on another door inside a dorm. (Pork is against some Jewish dietary laws.)

"We stand together in deploring these acts and in committing ourselves to promoting a warm, welcoming campus in which all community members can thrive," DU Provost Mary Clark wrote in the letter.

Leaders at the Denver University Hillel say it's important for people who aren't Jewish to stand up for their Jewish friends and not to be a bystander if they spot any antisemitic behavior.

"I know there's been calls for additional security measures. We've reviewed some of those and we're discussing it with the university. I think more will be revealed," said Daniel Bennett, executive director of Hillel of Colorado, in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. "I hope so."

