Watch CBS News
Local News

University of Denver sends letter to student body after anti-Jewish acts of hate

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Antisemitic incidents on the rise in Colorado in recent years
Antisemitic incidents on the rise in Colorado in recent years 03:43

The University of Denver sent a letter to all students and staff this week informing them about three antisemitic incidents within the past week. They happened in two student residence halls.

du.jpg
CBS

Someone took religious items off two doors and left parts of a pig on another door inside a dorm. (Pork is against some Jewish dietary laws.)

hillel.jpg
CBS

"We stand together in deploring these acts and in committing ourselves to promoting a warm, welcoming campus in which all community members can thrive," DU Provost Mary Clark wrote in the letter.

Leaders at the Denver University Hillel say it's important for people who aren't Jewish to stand up for their Jewish friends and not to be a bystander if they spot any antisemitic behavior.

"I know there's been calls for additional security measures. We've reviewed some of those and we're discussing it with the university. I think more will be revealed," said Daniel Bennett, executive director of Hillel of Colorado, in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. "I hope so."

RELATED: Antisemitic incidents on the rise in Colorado in recent years

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.