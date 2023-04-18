Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass slams United Airlines after flight attendant allegedly made pregnant wife pick up popcorn spill

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass took aim at United Airlines after a flight attendant was accused of forcing his pregnant wife to clean up her young child's mess.

Bass, 35, tweeted about the incident over the weekend involving his 5-month pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, who was traveling with their 5-year-old and 2-year-old daughters. In a tweet, he said, a United flight attendant made her "get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter."

"Are you kidding me?!?!" he said, adding that the airline provided the popcorn.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

Reality show star Jessie James Decker — who is Sydney Rae Bass's sister — also criticized the airline in an Instagram Story.

"Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean every drop. My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, united," Decker said.

Anthony Bass said Monday that United is "taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally." CBS News reached out to the airline for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

On Monday evening, the MLB pitcher posted a photo of his young daughter holding a large bag of popcorn.

Bass, who has been in the majors since 2011, has also pitched for the Marlins, Mariners, Cubs, Rangers, Astros and Padres. He has a career 3.92 ERA, primarily as a reliever.