Colorado weather shift begins this week with colder temperatures, rain, snow possible

Sunday will be warm and dry with plenty of sunshine. Daytime high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s across the Front Range, with 50s and 60s in the mountains. The record for Sunday is 83 degrees set in 2016. Monday temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 70s. Monday's record is 82 degrees set in 2016. The warm, dry and windy weather will lead to an increasing fire weather threat on Monday with a Fire Weather Watch in place for portions of the southeast plains as well as Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Winds will be out of the southeast between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and very dry conditions with relative humidity as low as 11 percent.

A change comes our way Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect a major drop in temperatures with daytime highs in the 40s on Wednesday. The storm will bring snow to the mountains and potentially the first snow of the season to Denver. By Halloween daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 50s with dry conditions.