Another Creeper Incident Reported In Boulder, Police Say Cases Aren't Linked

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- Another case of a break-in in Boulder where the suspect is discovered inside the home when the victim was awakened has been reported but police said the cases are not connected.

There have been seven similar break-ins reported in Boulder since Memorial Day weekend.

The most recent happened when a man awoke to find an intruder in his bedroom. The man was crouching at the foot of his bed early Monday morning at a home on University near the University of Colorado Boulder campus. The victim told police he called out to the suspect and he ran away.

"It's kind of scary, especially because people keep their doors unlocked here because they think it's safe. Yeah, it's pretty scary that it can happen," a Boulder resident said.

A sketch of a burglary suspect wanted in a recent burglary (credit: CBS)

In north Boulder early Saturday morning, a woman told police she was watching TV in her living room when she heard a noise. She walked into the bedroom and found a man standing in her closet. She confronted the man and he ran away.

Her neighbor Stan Gerk spoke to the woman's family who told him, "She is scared to go back in her house because she didn't know what happened."

The intruder took her cellphone, tablet and wallet with her driver's license, credit cards and cash inside. Police have released a sketch of that suspect but have not connected it to the other "creeper" cases.

In several of those cases women woke to find a man in her bedroom. Police said the best protection is a locked door.

"Definitely puts things in perspective. Definitely going to start locking the doors more," said a resident.

Boulder Police ask that anyone with information about a crime should call 303.441.3300 or Crime Stoppers at 303.440.7867 to remain anonymous www.co.boulder.co.us/sheriff/crimestoppers