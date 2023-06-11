Coloradan Annaleigh Ashford aiming for second Tony Award

An actress who grew up in the Denver area will find out on Sunday night if she'll become a multiple Tony Award winner. Annaleigh Ashford is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." The 76th annual Tony Awards air on Sunday night on CBS Colorado.

Annaleigh Ashford attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center in November in West Hollywood. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In the Broadway musical, which opened this spring, Ashford plays Mrs. Lovett alongside Josh Groban, who plays Sweeney Todd.

Ashford previously won a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in "You Can't Take it With You."

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday "Break a leg to all the nominees, especially Colorado's Annaleigh Ashford!"

Ashford grew up in Wheat Ridge and has a dozen or so pictures of the various productions she performed in as she grew up.

"Not only did I get to work as an actor when I was here as a kid, but I also learned from so many incredible performers how to be on-stage and how to be off-stage," she told CBS Colorado 8 years ago.