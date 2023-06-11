Mother Anna Louise Englund arrested, charged with killing her baby in Boulder

A 29-year-old Colorado woman is in jail and accused of killing her baby over the weekend. Anna Louise Englund was arrested on murder charges Saturday night following the death of the 2-month-old infant, whose name hasn't been released.

Police said they were called to Englund's home in north Boulder late Saturday afternoon on a welfare check. They said Englund was "possibly having a mental health crisis" according to a news release. When officers got there she and the boy were not there anymore. Neighbors said they had seen her drive away from the home with the baby.

Officers from the Boulder Police Department then began searching for Englund's car and alerted several other law enforcement agencies. It wasn't until after 10 p.m. that the car was located. BPD said it was heading to Foothills Hospital at 4747 Arapahoe Avenue at that time and police made contact with Englund when she arrived at the parking lot outside the hospital. The baby was taken into the emergency room but was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

Englund now faces charges including first degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The exact nature of how she may have killed the child remains under investigation.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold called what happened a tragedy. She said in a prepared statement that "Our hearts are with the child's family during this terrible and difficult time."

"We are thinking about the child's loved ones as they grieve all that has happened."