Fake heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin to launch podcast while under house arrest

Convicted fraudster Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who posed as a German heiress to swindle prominent business figures out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, is launching her own podcast while under house arrest in New York City.

Sorokin, who served nearly four years in prison after being convicted of grand larceny and theft of services in 2019, was previously portrayed in a Netflix series called "Inventing Anna." Now, she'll tell her own story in "The Anna Delvey Show."

"You might recognize my name as a character in a Netflix series, but now, you get to meet the real me," Sorokin said in a trailer for the podcast, produced by by Audio Up and Reunion Audio, on YouTube.

The show will be recorded from Sorokin's Manhattan apartment, where she remains under house arrest. After her release from prison on good behavior, she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa and was in custody in upstate New York for one year.

Not surprisingly, the podcast will address the notion of breaking rules as well as topics related to the law.

"On this show, I will dive into the concept of rules and talk with the people who create or break them, from art, politics, fashion, tech, finance, law and more. 'The Anna Delvey Show' will share honest, unfiltered conversations that will question traditional notions of what's right and wrong," Sorokin said in the teaser.

"So have you ever been to jail yourself?" she asks a guest in a preview of one segment.

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, who served nearly four years in prison after being convicted of grand larceny, among other charges, leaves her apartment on October 11, 2022, in New York. YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Sorokin will host weekly guests from the business, media, art and entertainment industries, according to Audio Up. Guests slated to appear on the show include singer-songwriter Julia Cumming, stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings, actress Julia Fox, playwright and actor Jeremy Harris, model Emily Ratajkowski and visual artist Kenny Schachter.

"I'm interested in examining how rule-breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarizing reaction from the public," she said in a statement.

The show's producers are hoping to capitalize on any lingering fascination with Sorokin, who was exposed for posing as a wealthy heiress; in fact, she was the daughter of a truck driver originally from the suburbs of Moscow.

"Right or wrong, many of us find ourselves rooting for Anna's future, and that's what this show examines." Audio Up's chief creative officer, Jimmy Jellinek, said in a statement.

No date for the debut of the podcast, which will also feature Sorokin's debut music single, has been given.