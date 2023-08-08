Anheuser-Busch sells Breckenridge Brewery, 7 other labels to U.S. cannabis company

Anheuser-Busch InBev announced they will sell Breckenridge Brewery and other labels to Tilray Brands, a cannabis and packaged goods company headquartered in New York City.

Breckenridge Brewery is a Colorado-based brewery founded in Breckenridge in 1990 and now based in Littleton. Anheuser-Busch bought it in 2016.

Other labels included in the sale are Shock Top, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

The move will make Tilray the 5th-largest craft beer brewer in the U.S., and give them a 5% share of the craft beer market.

