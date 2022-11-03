Watch CBS News
Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. 

Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. 

guitierrez-gonzalez-angel-002-copy.jpg
  Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez Denver Police

The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.

Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.

