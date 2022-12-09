Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 26-year-old confessed to shooting, killing mother in Greeley

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Man allegedly says he shot his mother in Greeley
Man allegedly says he shot his mother in Greeley 00:21

A man is behind bars after he allegedly told police he shot his mother when they responded to a home. Police found a woman in the home, who later died. 

Greeley Police Department arrested 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt, who police say admitted to the shooting at a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue on Thursday night. 

According to the press release, police responded to the home after receiving a call just before 5:15 p.m. Police found Sweatt, and then found a 50-year-old woman inside the home, who was described as unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The woman was not identified in the press release despite police confirming the suspect says it was his mother. 

Sweatt was booked into the Weld County Jail and faces a charge for Murder in the First Degree. 

Anyone with information can contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.