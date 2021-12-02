Watch CBS News
Autopsy Complete After Cult Leader's Death: Amy Carlson Died From Alcohol, Anorexia, Silver Ingestion

/ CBS Colorado

CRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) - A coroner's report obtained by CBS4 reveals how a cult leader in Colorado most likely died. The body of Amy Carlson was found in a mummified state in a home near Crestone last spring.

CULT LEADER DEAD .transfer_frame_671
(credit: YouTube)

Known as Mother God, her body was decorated with Christmas lights. Several members of the Love Has Won cult were arrested, but abuse of corpse charges were later dropped.

CULT LEADER DEAD 6PKG.transfer_frame_387
Amy Carlson (credit; Dr. Phil Show)

The Saguache County coroner's report reveals Carlson died as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia and chronic colloidal silver ingestion.

First published on December 2, 2021 / 2:25 PM MST

