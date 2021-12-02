Autopsy Complete After Cult Leader's Death: Amy Carlson Died From Alcohol, Anorexia, Silver Ingestion

CRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) - A coroner's report obtained by CBS4 reveals how a cult leader in Colorado most likely died. The body of Amy Carlson was found in a mummified state in a home near Crestone last spring.

(credit: YouTube)

Known as Mother God, her body was decorated with Christmas lights. Several members of the Love Has Won cult were arrested, but abuse of corpse charges were later dropped.

Amy Carlson (credit; Dr. Phil Show)

The Saguache County coroner's report reveals Carlson died as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia and chronic colloidal silver ingestion.