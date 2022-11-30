Watch CBS News
Ski Train returns for trips to Winter Park in January

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Ski Train is returning in January to take skiers and boarders to Winter Park. The Amtrak Winter Park Express will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting Jan. 13, 2023.

Fares start at $34 for adults and $17 for children. Ski equipment can be carried on for no additional charge. 

The train departs from Union Station at 7 a.m. to get to Winter Park by 9 a.m. The return trip leaves Winter Park at 4:30 p.m.

ski-train-2.jpg
CBS

The Ski Train will run through March 26.

Tickets between Denver Union Station (station code: DEN) to Winter Park Resort (station code: WPR) are now on sale at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. 

November 30, 2022



