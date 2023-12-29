Amtrak detective, New York State trooper save elderly couple, pets from burning RV

An Amtrak detective and New York State police trooper pulled an elderly couple and their pets from a burning motorhome Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

The motorhome caught fire on a highway just outside of Catskill in upstate New York a little before 3 p.m., New York State Police said in a news release.

Raymond J. Hanas, 82, and Patricia A. Grabley, 81, were trapped inside the 2005 Allegro RV, which was towing a Jeep when it experienced a "mechanical failure" and burst into flames, police said.

Firefighters work to put out a fire engulfing a crashed motorhome off a highway in Catskill, New York. Catskill Fire Company

Off-duty Amtrak detective Scott DiBisceglio was driving southbound when he saw the motorhome engulfed in flames, News 12 Hudson Valley reported. He pulled over and rushed to try and help the trapped couple, Amtrak confirmed to CBS News.

According to News 12, a trooper who also arrived on scene broke the RV's windows with a baton and pulled the elderly couple, and their pets — including a cat — to safety.

The Catskill Fire Company said it sent two fire engines — one a rescue tanker — to extinguish the fire on the "tour bus type RV."

Hanas and Grabley were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, but both declined further medical treatment, according to state police.

Emergency fire workers douse a burning motorhome in upstate New York. New York State Troopers

"The quick actions of the State Troopers undoubtedly saved the lives of this family, preventing a tragic ending, giving them a chance to celebrate the upcoming New Year," state police said.