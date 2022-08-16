Two major airlines will purchase dozens of aircraft from Colorado-based Boom Supersonic

The next generation of supersonic aircraft has a home in Colorado. Boom Supersonic, headquartered in Centennial, will build dozens of aircraft for American and United Airlines, in the next few years.

United will purchase 15 "Overture" aircraft, with an option for 35 more. American Airlines will buy up to 20, with an option for 40 more.

Boom Supersonic

Overture is a zero-emission aircraft that flies on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The aircraft can hold anywhere from 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7, twice as fast as the speediest commercial aircraft. Boom Supersonic says Overture can fly from Miami to London in just under five hours.

Beautiful sky. Cumulonimbus cloud and cirrus cloud Boom Supersonic

"We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines," Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom, said in a news release. "We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half."

Overture will roll out of hangars in 2025 and is set to carry passengers in 2029.