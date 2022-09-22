Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain to be released by mid-day Friday

Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain to be released

Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain to be released

Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain to be released

A new and amended version of Elijah McClain's autopsy report is expected to be released in less than 24 hours.

McClain died after an altercation with Aurora Police and paramedics in 2019.

Earlier this month, the autopsy had been amended, possibly altering the listed cause of death for McClain.

It was originally listed as "undeclared." We don't know when the update happened, since the changed autopsy report had been sealed, but Thursday, a Denver judge said the report had to be released.

Last year, a statewide grand jury indicted three Aurora officers and two paramedics in McClain's death.

The attorneys for Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain's mother, announced the family reached a settlement with the city of Aurora last year. Elijah McClain died after an altercation with Aurora police officers and Aurora fire paramedics in August of 2019.