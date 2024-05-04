Amber Alert issued for 3 Brighton children believed to be taken by their mother to Colorado Springs

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for three children taken from Brighton to Colorado Springs by their mother, who the Colorado Bureau of Investigation describes as their "non-custodian parent" Police say they're concerned for the safety of the children.

The alert went out around 10:15 a.m. and identified 30-year-old Justen Tomasino as the suspect in the disappearance of her kids; 12-year-old Zarayah Arguello, 10-year-old Aundrea Arguello and 6-year-old Noah Arguello.

Police believe Tomasino is driving a dark blue 2017 Audi A4 with Colorado license plate DDYF35 in Colorado Springs and think they're traveling east.

Courtesy / Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Tomasino is 5'0" and about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Zarayah is 4'9" and about 100 pounds, Aundrea is 4'4" and about 80 pounds and Noah is 3'6" and about 55 pounds. They all have brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone who sees the suspect, children or vehicle in question is asked to call 911.

Court records show a child custody case was filed in October of 2023 against a Justena Tomasino in Adams County by a Troy and Cindy Motley, 58 and 53, respectively. Details aren't publicly available in that case, but records show the case was closed the following month.