Amazon Prime refunds are going out after $2.5 billion settlement. Here's when your refund could arrive.

Amazon has started issuing payments to eligible Prime members as part of a $2.5 billion settlement over federal allegations that it misled customers.

The online retailer agreed to the payouts in September to resolve a 2023 Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that accused Amazon of misleading customers into enrolling in Prime and making it hard for them to cancel their membership.

Under the settlement, Amazon agreed to offer $1.5 billion in refunds to customers. However, the e-commerce company neither admitted nor denied the FTC's allegations. In a statement at the time, the company said that "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law."

Here's what to know about the Amazon refund, including how to determine if you qualify for the payment.

When are payments going out?

Amazon is issuing settlement refunds to eligible Prime Members, starting with automatic payments issued between Nov. 12 and Dec. 24 (see below for more details on how payments are being made).

"Our settlement required Amazon to pay those people who clearly qualify without them having to do anything," Christopher Bissex, deputy director of public affairs at the FTC, told CBS News. "So those people are getting the automatic payments."

Prime members who don't receive an automatic refund can submit a claim starting on Dec. 24. Those customers will receive a notice about filing a claim between Dec. 24 and Jan. 23, according to Bissex.

How do I know if I qualify?

Only customers who signed up for Amazon Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, are eligible to receive a refund.

Customers qualify for an automatic payment if they signed up for Prime or unsuccessfully tried to cancel their membership through Amazon's "challenged enrollment flow," defined as "any version of the Universal Prime Decision Page, the Shipping Option Select Page, Prime Video enrollment flow, or the Single Page Checkout," according to a September court order.

The FTC also said these customers must have used no more than three "Amazon Prime Benefits" in a 12-month period.

How do I get my payment?

Eligible customers will get a refund by PayPal or Venmo, which they must accept within 15 days, according to the FTC. Those who prefer a check should ignore the PayPal or Venmo refund.

"Once you do not claim the PayPal or Venmo payment, Amazon will mail you a check to your default shipping address listed on your Prime subscription," the FTC said on its website. "If you get a check, please cash it within 60 days."

How much money will I receive?

Eligible Prime customers could receive up to $51, according to the FTC.