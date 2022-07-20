Still no luck with Altitude & Comcast contract dispute
Altitude Sports says they failed to reach a resolution through mediation with Comcast in Colorado. The bad news means Colorado sports fans will still, for nearly a third year, not be able to watch games on Comcast.
The contract dispute started in September of 2019.
Altitude says they are offering to match the same pricing terms which Comcast has provided to the Colorado Rockies broadcast channel, AT&T Sportsnet.
Comcast has not yet responded to our request for comment.
