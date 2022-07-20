Watch CBS News
Sports

Still no luck with Altitude & Comcast contract dispute

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Still no luck with Altitude & Comcast contract dispute
Still no luck with Altitude & Comcast contract dispute 00:38

Altitude Sports says they failed to reach a resolution through mediation with Comcast in Colorado. The bad news means Colorado sports fans will still, for nearly a third year, not be able to watch games on Comcast.

The contract dispute started in September of 2019.

Altitude says they are offering to match the same pricing terms which Comcast has provided to the Colorado Rockies broadcast channel, AT&T Sportsnet.

Comcast has not yet responded to our request for comment.

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.