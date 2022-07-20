Still no luck with Altitude & Comcast contract dispute

Altitude Sports says they failed to reach a resolution through mediation with Comcast in Colorado. The bad news means Colorado sports fans will still, for nearly a third year, not be able to watch games on Comcast.

“Our goal is a simple one. We want to return the Nuggets, Avs, Rapids, and Mammoth games back to our fans on Comcast,” - Matt Hutchings, President of KSE Media Ventures.https://t.co/hsOSIx470k — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) July 20, 2022

The contract dispute started in September of 2019.

Altitude says they are offering to match the same pricing terms which Comcast has provided to the Colorado Rockies broadcast channel, AT&T Sportsnet.

Comcast has not yet responded to our request for comment.