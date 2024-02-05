Watch CBS News
Alterra Mountain Company to buy Arapahoe Basin in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

U.S. Forest Service wants your input on a Via Ferrata close to Colorado's Front Range
U.S. Forest Service wants your input on a Via Ferrata close to Colorado's Front Range 03:04

Alterra Mountain Company has entered into an agreement to purchase Arapahoe Basin in Colorado. The ski resort is currently owned by Dream Unlimited Corp. 

Arapahoe Basin

A-Basin often boasts the longest ski season in Colorado, many times running through June and even July 4. The ski resort is located 68 miles from Denver with the highest point of 13,050 feet altitude.   

"Arapahoe Basin is considered legendary for a reason. From its unparalleled terrain to its commitment to sustainability, A-Basin has a team that has a passion and commitment for this unique place and its traditions, making it an ideal fit for the Alterra Mountain Company family," said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company in a statement. "A-Basin was a key addition to the Ikon Pass in 2019 and we have since then worked alongside their dedicated team and look forward to continuing our shared goals and values." 

Additional Information from Alterra Mountain Company:

The addition of Arapahoe Basin will bring Alterra's portfolio to 18 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America. The transaction is expected to close later in 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. More details will be released once the transaction has closed.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 11:27 AM MST

