Alondra Michel sentenced to 42 years for starting deadly apartment fire that killed 5-year-old

Alondra Michel was sentenced to 42 years in prison for starting a deadly apartment complex fire that killed a 5-year-old boy. The 39-year-old was sentenced on June 16 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Alondra Michel Aurora Police

The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2022 at a three-story apartment complex near East Evans Avenue and South Chambers Road.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters quickly determined the blaze was intentionally set. The investigation revealed that Michel lit a blanket on fire inside a ground-level apartment following a disagreement with her boyfriend over text messages with other women on his phone.

During the evacuation of tenants, firefighters found Abner Salmeron-Bautista, 5, on a bed in a second-floor apartment. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

(credit: CBS)

"This defendant's actions showed a complete disregard for the safety of all tenants living in that complex," Chief Deputy District Attorney Ann Tomsic said in a statement. "We hope this lengthy prison sentence can bring some closure to Abner's family and the other tenants who were temporarily displaced at no fault of their own."

After serving her prison sentence, Michel will be placed on five years probation.

"This defendant made a terrible and reckless decision to start a fire in a complex in the middle of the night when most tenants were likely asleep," District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. "I praise the firefighters who arrived on-scene and immediately worked to evacuate three floors in the complex. While it's a miracle more people weren't seriously injured or killed, my heart goes out to Abner's family."