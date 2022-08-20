Watch CBS News
UCHealth seeks Coloradans interested in participating in weight loss study

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

UCHealth is looking for people to participate in a weight loss study
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital is one of only 20 sites in the country to test a new, non-invasive device that does not use surgery or incisions. It's called Allurion Gastric Balloon and users swallow it in order to get it in their body.

The study will have two groups: one that receives a balloon and one that doesn't. Both groups will receive virtual lifestyle coaching.

Participants in the study must be between the ages of 22 and 65 and be roughly 30 to 100 pounds overweight. They also must not have had any weight loss surgery or gastric balloon operations in the past.

To find out if you qualify for the study, visit: audacitystudy.com

